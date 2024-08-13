Inquest opened into death of school pupil in Windermere

An inquest has been formally opened into the death of a schoolboy who is believed to have drowned while on an end-of-term trip to Windermere.

Cockermouth Coroner's Court heard on Tuesday that Abuzr Mirza lost his life just four days after his 16th birthday, on 25 July.

Robert Cohen, one of His Majesty’s coroners for Cumbria, gave some brief circumstances as he opened an inquest into the teenager’s death during a short hearing.

Abuzr, of Burnley, Lancashire, had attended the Brockhole at Windermere, on the north east shore of England’s largest lake, while on a school visit.

“In the course of that trip he took shoes and socks off to enter the lake to paddle, and got into difficulty and appears to have drowned in the course of that activity,” said Mr Cohen, who deemed it appropriate to open the inquest.

The coroner added: “I have been made aware by Cumbria police that they are conducting further inquiries into the circumstances of Mr Mirza’s death. In those circumstances it is appropriate that I should suspend further investigation by the coroners’ service pending the outcome of the enquiries of other agencies.”

The inquest was formally suspended.

A signed and dated statement submitted by Abuzr’s father, Osman Beg, confirming the identity of his son, was formally admitted into evidence by the coroner.

Mr Cohen concluded the hearing by saying: “I send to all of Mr Mirza’s family, friends and loved ones the court’s profound sympathy and condolences.”

A spokesman for the school Abuzr attended had said after his death: “Abuzr was a lovely pupil who touched the lives of many with his warmth and kindness.”

In a Facebook tribute, the teen’s father had said: "He was and still is a perfect son, I wish everyone is blessed with a son like my son.”

