Man died after falling from Striding Edge on Helvellyn, inquest told

A man died after falling off Striding Edge on Helvellyn, an inquest has heard.

Mountain rescue volunteers and an air ambulance crew were among those to respond after 35-year-old Fraser Tait fell from the narrow ridge near the summit of England’s third highest peak, on 28 July.

An inquest into Berwick-born Mr Tait’s death was formally opened at Cockermouth Coroners’ Court on Tuesday.

Robert Cohen, an assistant coroner for Cumbria, outlined some reported circumstances of the incident.

“Police received numerous reports that a man had fallen off Striding Edge, on Helvellyn,” said Mr Cohen. “Emergency services responded and tragically found Mr Tait had fallen and had died.”

Members of Patterdale Rescue Team were in the Ullswater village having just finished Sunday training and went to Mr Tait’s aid. A duty leader quickly established that he had fallen around 100 metres in the area known as “the Bad Step” on the ridge’s Red Tarn side.

A team spokesman had said in an incident report that a coastguard search and rescue helicopter had been initiated. “The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) aircraft was also mobilised due to the seriousness of the incident. The air ambulance was able to land at Red Tarn and their doctor and paramedic made their way on foot to the scene followed soon after by (Patterdale) team members,” said the spokesman.

They continued: “Sadly, due to the length of his fall, the injuries sustained and despite medical attention the gentleman tragically died at the scene. The team then carried the gentleman to Red Tarn outlet where the air ambulance flew him down to Patterdale. The coastguard helicopter, despite attending, was unfortunately unable to assist due to the weather conditions.

“Our thanks again to the coastguard and also GNAAS for their assistance, especially saving the team a long carry out in extreme heat and meaning that they were able to respond to a second incident later in the day.

“Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team would like to pass on our condolences to the gentleman’s family and friends.”

As he considered the circumstances of Mr Tait’s death, coroner Mr Cohen concluded that an inquest should be opened. He also admitted a statement formally confirming the identity of Mr Tait, latterly of Tyne and Wear, into evidence.

Mr Cohen said: “I now adjourn the inquest into the death of Mr Tait to 14 January, 2025, as a preliminary date."

