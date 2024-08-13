Red-faced letter day as printing blunder spotted on banners across Carlisle

A misspelled banner promoting Carlisle United's exhibition at Tullie is set to be replaced.

The banners are located throughout Carlisle city centre and have been printed without a 'L' at the end of Carlisle.

They're are set to be replaced in the coming days.

A statement from Tullie on social media said: "Yep, we've spotted the typos. Why is it that they're so easy to miss until you've had them printed on huge banners?

The banners are showcased throughout the city centre in Carlisle. Credit: ITV Border

"We're only human, and while we wish we had checked this 10 more times, sometimes the words you write the most are the easiest ones to overlook.

"Rest assured the days of Carlise are numbered, amended replacements with the correct distribution of 'L's for the few affected banners are on the way.

"If you fancy owning a limited edition banner misprint, well, keep your eyes peeled for more information coming soon."

