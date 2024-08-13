Trial dates have been set by a judge in the court proceedings of two men who stand accused of posting offensive racially-motivated content online.

Both Gerard Glaister, 56, and Derek Heggie, appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday, separately, having previously attended magistrates’ court hearings last week.

They spoke to confirm their names and dates of birth, and each face one charge.

Glaister, of Hartington Street, Workington, stands accused of displaying Islamophobic and homophobic content on his Facebook profile.

Heggie, of Welsh Road, Carlisle, is alleged to have posted racially aggravated comments on a YouTube podcast between 3 and 7 August.

No pleas were formally entered by either man during their respective court hearings today in front of Judge Nicholas Barker. Both men have so far indicated not guilty pleas.

They are due to formally enter their pleas at separate crown court hearings on 13 September.

Glaister’s case was listed for trial in front of a jury. This is due to start on 11 December with a time estimate of two to three days.

He has been granted bail in the meantime. One condition of his bail prohibits him from posting anything on the internet or on social media.

Heggie’s trial, meanwhile, is due to get under way on 2 December. He remains remanded in custody. An application for bail was today refused by Judge Barker.

