International street artist uses Carlisle buildings as canvas

Play Brightcove video

An international street artist has been in Carlisle continuing street artwork seen throughout the city.

Leon Seesix, also known as The Dotmaster, is adding to the 30 pieces of artwork already located throughout the city centre.

The artwork can be found on various buildings and feature a variety of designs.

Leon Seesix, The Dotmaster, said: “This is a mural and I am more of a graffiti artists.

The latest design is bringing the outside of a home to the exterior of the building. Credit: ITV Border

"It is wallpaper so it is making the outside of the building look like the interior. There are going to be fireplaces, pictures, I might even put a lamp or two in there."

As well as working on the wallpaper piece of work, Leon has also completed designs in the West Walls area.

Joe Harrison, from West Walls Brewing, said: “I spoke to him and he said he would potentially be able to do one piece of work and he has done three and it has been amazing.

"We have had loads of people stopping by and taking pictures and hopefully it will bring more people down here."

There is over 30 pieces of street art located throughout Carlisle. Credit: ITV Border

Eden Arts hope his work here will encourage people to think creatively and work with them to breathe more life into Carlisle.

Adrian Lochhead, from Eden Arts said: “There is not enough going on. We could have so much more here, more festivals, street art.

"There is good work that the council is doing with infrastructure in the streets and improvements and that sort of thing.

"I am a big believer in animating places and you do that through activity."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...