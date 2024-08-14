Police investigate indecent exposure incident in Carlisle

Cumbria Police have launched an investigation after receiving a flashing incident on a cycle path in Carlisle.

The incident is reported to have occurred at around midday on Tuesday 13 August.

Police say that a male exposed himself whilst walking in the direction of Denton Holme.

The man is described to be in his teens to early 20s, 5ft 8/9ins, and of slim build. He was reportedly wearing a grey hoodie, black shorts, black bag and trainers.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "Police are aware of previous reports of incidents in the area and have been conducting enquiries in the area and are appealing to anyone with information or footage relating to or witnessed activity involving a male matching the description in or around the area, please contact police.

"Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it , quoting incident number 108 of 13 August 2024. You can also phone on 101."

