Two in court accused of posting racially aggravated Facebook material

Two people have appeared in front of a Carlisle Crown Court judge accused of posting racially offensive material on Facebook.

Lee Murray, 47, and Megan Morrison, aged 26, are among six people in Cumbria to face criminal charges brought in the wake of civil unrest and riots in other areas of the UK. All relate to social media posts.

Murray, of Mitchell Avenue, Workington, stands accused of displaying racially motivated online content, between 25 July and 1 August, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Morrison, of Mona Road, Salterbeck, also faces one charge. This alleges that she published written material with intent to stir up racial hatred on Tuesday, 6 August.

A court has heard this allegedly involved content connected to the storming, two days earlier, of a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers.

Murray and Morrison appeared in front of Judge Nicholas Barker at the crown court during separate short hearings on Wednesday morning.

Both spoke from the court dock to confirm their names and dates of birth. No pleas were entered during their respective hearings to the charges they currently face.

Timetables for the progression of their cases were set by the judge. Provisional dates for trials in front of juries were also listed. Murray’s trial is due to start on 13 January, 2025, with Morrison’s set to commence two days later.

Both Murray and Morrison are due to return to the crown court on 13 September when formal pleas are expected to be taken from them.

In the meantime, both have been granted bail. Strict conditions have been attached and these include a ban on posting anything on social media.

In response to being told this, Morrison — who wept during her short hearing — told Judge Barker: “I’m not going on any social media at all.”

