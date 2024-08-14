What next for school pupils after A-Level results?

It is results day for pupils who studied for their A-Levels across Cumbria.

The eagerly anticipated day can make or break the aspirations of students.

Further education is not the route for everyone, with apprenticeships also amongst the options available for people.

The non-university route

There are many options if you are not wanting to go to university. These include:

Apprenticeships - They give people the chance to learn and earn at the same time.

Traineeships - Similar to apprenticeships, except traineeships are tailored to specific needs and provide experience to get an apprenticeship or job.

School Leaver Programme - These offer a direct route into employment. Some of these include gaining a qualification.

Studying Overseas - An option for people not wanting to go to university in the UK. People can do a whole degree abroad or include a year overseas as part of a UK degree.

Starting A Business - Starting a business may not be for everyone but it is a definite option for someone who has an idea and the drive to make it a reality.

What support is there for people?

There are many options out there if you are looking for a range of advice and support. These include:

Save The Student - https://www.savethestudent.org/

Not Going To Uni - https://notgoingtouni.co.uk/

Unitemps - https://www.unitemps.com/career-advice/how-to-decide-what-to-do-after-a-levels/

UKCareersFair - https://www.ukcareersfair.com/news/whats-next-after-a-levels-a-guide-to-your-options

What if I didn't get the results I wanted?

There are still options to go to university even if you did not get the results you were expecting. Clearing is one option for looking at available university courses. Find out all of the options for clearing here: https://www.ucas.com/clearing-launch

What if I am struggling with my mental health?

There are many options out there for people who are struggling with their mental health to get advice and support.

Samaritans

Samaritans provides round-the-clock support for people when they need it most.

You can call them 24 hours a day on 116 123. They also have tips if you're concerned about someone you know.

Mind

Mind provides advice and support to help anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They also campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

You can call them Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm on 0300 123 3393. You can also text them on 86463.

Papyrus

An organisation aimed at helping people under the age of 35.

You can call them on 0800 068 4141.

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

CALM is a charity dedicated to preventing male suicide. They offer support and campaign to change the cultural barrier preventing men from seeking help.

You can call them between 5pm and midnight, any night of the week, on 0800 58 58 58.

Childline

Childline is for anyone under 19. They have trained counsellors on hand to help with any problem, at any time.

You can call them on 0800 1111 at any time. They also have a 1-2-1 counsellor chat online.

The Silver Line

This is a service for older people. They offer information and advice and also have a 'friendship call' service.

You can contact them 24 hours a day on 0800 470 80 90.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...