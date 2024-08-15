Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson says he is focussed on securing a first win of the season as he prepares for the Cumbrian derby.

The Blues lost 4-1 away to Gillingham on the opening day of the campaign, before losing 2-0 at home to Championship side Stoke City in the League Cup.

Next up for Simpson's side is a home match against Barrow on Saturday.

Speaking to ITV Border, Simpson said: "I think for long periods against Gillingham the performance was good but we didn’t make it count and I thought against Stoke City on Tuesday it was good as well.

"We had opportunities in the first half where we could have worked the goalkeeper. We had an opportunity from a set play right at the beginning of the second half. Then you get punished for it, especially when you are playing against that level of opposition.

Simpson is looking for his side to register their first win of the season against Barrow. Credit: PA

"I thought on paper we had two tough games to start the season and they have proven to be that.

"We faced a Gillingham side who hadn’t lost at home in a league fixture since December. The two late goals made it seem more emphatic than what it actually was."

Simpson believes that the match on Saturday at Brunton Park provides his side with the ideal opportunity to secure a first win of the season.

He said: "Every season it is always important to go and get the first victory. We want to get that first victory and it is a great opportunity being at home.

The Blues lost 4-1 away to Gillingham on the opening day of the season, before losing 2-0 at home to Stoke City. Credit: ITV Border

"We should have a fantastic atmosphere inside the ground with it being a local derby and the excitement of the rebuild of the infrastructure with the Warwick Road End being open again and the new fan zone.

"It is still a work in progress and I think it is fair to say that this squad is still a work in progress. Hopefully the work will improve, the squad will improve and the results will improve and we can all get smiling again."

There have been no fewer than nine signings already brought in to Brunton Park this season with Simpson hoping to make more.

He said: "I am not looking at loads because I am not expecting any to be going out. One, possibly two and that will be about it.

"But I think if we can get those and get the other guys fit, we are missing Calum Guy, Ethan Robson and Jack Robinson these guys who have been out for a long time some of them.

Simpson masterminded the Blues to promotion in their last season in League Two. Credit: PA

"We want to have them back fit, we want to have those options that will give us strength in depth. I am quite sure when we do that and we have a couple more additions we will do well this season."

Stephen Clemence has taken over from Pete Wild as manager of Barrow AFC. Credit: PA

Barrow AFC are managed by Stephen Clemence, the son of former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence.

Simpson is expecting a tough match against the former Gillingham manager.

He said: "I am expecting a tough game, I wouldn’t be expecting anything different.

"I thought Stephen did a fantastic job at Gillingham, I was surprised when they changed it but I am sure there were reasons.

"He will be wanting to come in and put his own mark on Barrow Football Club but we have to make sure this weekend we show what we are all about and try and get a positive result."

