M6 closed northbound in Cumbria following fatal crash

A motorist has died on the M6 following a crash in Cumbria.

The road is currently closed northbound following t he incident that happened at around 11am on Thursday 15 August.

The northbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 38 is closed with police saying that they except it to remain shut "for some time."

A Cumbria Police statement said: "The M6 northbound remains closed between junctions 36 and 38 this afternoon following a fatal road traffic collision involving a single vehicle earlier this today (15 August)."The northbound carriageway is likely to remain closed for some time whilst police and partners continue their work at the scene of the incident, which occurred at around 11am."

