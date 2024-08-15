Pensioner died after 'neglect during junior doctors' strike'

A 71-year-old stroke patient suffered neglect during the junior doctors strike which "contributed to her death" a coroner has ruled - and he's warned of more deaths in the future unless action is taken.

Diabetic Daphne Austin was admitted to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle on 22 May 2023 following a stroke.

While in hospital, she became dehydrated and by 14 June had sustained an acute kidney injury.

However, she had no blood tests on 15 or 16 June when junior doctors were taking industrial action and her fluid balance was poorly monitored - factors, the coroner said,, which contributed to her death from sepsis on 18 June.

The report said: "Whilst in hospital, Ms Austin's glucose levels were poorly controlled. She also became dehydrated. Ms Austin's fluid balance was not monitored in an effective manner."

A Prevention of Future Deaths report, written by assistant coroner for Cumbria, Robert Cohen, said: "In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken".

It went on: "There was evidence from one of the Trust’s consultants that on the day of the strike she had to 'look after nearly 25 patients' and that 'due to the junior doctor’s strike on 14/06/2023, Mrs Austin did not receive any medical input that day'.

"Another consultant gave evidence that despite being listed as one of the consultants covering the unit (in the contingency planning evidence) he was probably dealing with other duties on that day.

"In the circumstances I am concerned that the planning that seeks to ensure safe levels of cover during periods of industrial action was insufficient to meet need and that this gave rise to a risk of future deaths."

The report has been sent to the North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS which has 56 days to respond to it.

The BMA has been approached for comment.

North Cumbria NHS Trust has been approached for comment.

