Record number of trainee dentists coming to Dumfries and Galloway

A record number of trainee dentists are now working in Dumfries and Galloway to help tackle the challenges in providing dental care.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway have recruited 12 dentists through their dental outreach programme.

There are 12 new places for dentists in training as well as tutors and support staff. It will make NHS Dumfries and Galloway the biggest outreach dental training facility in Scotland.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway Director of Dentistry Alison Milne said: “Accessing an NHS dentist for routine dental care has become incredibly difficult for many of our local population over the last few years and unfortunately this position is highly likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

“However, working closely together with Glasgow University and NHS Education Scotland, for the second year running, we have managed to increase the number of final year dental student numbers training in Dumfries again – from nine places last year to 12 this year.

“These students will provide single courses of dental care without charge to some members of the public who are not registered with an NHS dental practice in order to render them dentally fit.

"The students are supported and supervised by a team of experienced dental tutors and support staff.

“As you might expect, demand for the service is high and there is already a waiting list of unregistered patients. But with the increased student numbers we hope to be able to advertise for new unregistered patients for single courses of dental care in the coming weeks.

“We are also hoping that the students enjoy their time in Dumfries both clinically and socially. We have invited all members of local dental teams to come and meet them in their clinics here, and also to attend a regional event in early September.

"If we can continue to provide a really positive training experience, including meeting local dental teams, we aim to attract more of these young professionals of the future back to Dumfries and Galloway after graduation.”

There has been an increase in pressure on NHS dental services over the last couple of years.

Eli Kirkpatrick is a University of Glasgow dental student from Annan, and she said: “I’m from the region so I’m very aware of how serious the situation is.

"I was deregistered myself by my own dentist four years ago and I have family members who haven’t been able to register.

"I was hoping to come back here – it’s a nice place to live and I’m excited to come back here after so many years in the city."

