Carlisle United's Her Game Too representative Nataly Mason is hoping to further break down barriers women and girls feel when it comes to football.

The Carlisle United ladies player attends matches at Brunton Park and has now been appointed as the representative for the club on behalf of the charity.

Her Game Too is a charity which challenges sexism in sport. Founded in 2021, its aim is to create positive change in football and the wider sporting world for women.

Supporters can speak to Nataly Mason at Brunton Park. Credit: PA

The charity says that they want to raise awareness and educate people to promote a "safe and inclusive sporting culture."

Speaking to ITV Border, Nataly Mason spoke of why she wanted to get involved.

She said: "Some women and girls didn’t want to come because it was too much and they were like ‘it is all just a men’s game and I am not welcome there’ but personally for myself as well when I was playing football there was nothing for girls.

"I got told that I wasn’t allowed to play and that I could not play with the boys."

Imogen Longcake is a footballer for Partick Thistle in the SWPL (Scottish Women's Premier League).

She started playing football when she was a child and spoke of her experiences of playing.

Nataly and Imogen believe more still can be done to improve women's football. Credit: ITV Border

She said: "When I first started playing football it was for an all boys team. It was not the most comfortable situation but they all respected me and tried to make me feel welcome.

"The coaches did too, they wanted me to be a part of it. It was more to do with the lack of resources in Carlisle and the lack of girls teams."

Longcake travels from Carlisle to Glasgow to train and play four times a week.

The 24-year-old believes that the game has grown in recent years but there is still more that can be done.

She said: "I think it has definitely grown. With the Lionesses winning the Euros you could definitely see a change after that.

"It is growing but I feel as though there is a lot more that could be done."

Football coach Mark Ewings prefers the supporters at women's football matches. Credit: ITV Border

Mark Ewings is a girls football coach in Carlisle.

At a session he spoke about the growth of women's football across the country and the supporters who are going through the turnstiles to support the game.

He said: "Women’s crowds at matches you are pulling in 60/70,000 fans and to be fair I prefer some of the fans at the women’s football because it is not as egotistical, it is not me versus you. Everyone mixes and has a better time at the game."

