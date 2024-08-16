A health and wellbeing festival is taking place in West Cumbria with thousands expected to attend.

The event saw more than 2,000 people in attendance last year, with the event taking place on Friday 16 August at Recreation Park in Whitehaven.

The festival is in its fourth year and is hosted by Cumberland Council.

The Social Prescribing team at the council aim to help people access facilities that can improve their health and wellbeing.

Colin Cox believes the festival is a "fun opportunity" for members of the community. Credit: ITV Border

The festival has a host of activities for people including climbing, rugby, bouncy castles and face painting.

Colin Cox, the council's Director of Public Health and Communities, said: “Our mission as a council is to offer every opportunity for people to achieve better health and wellbeing.

“Our social prescribing team do that throughout the year by helping people find support services and activities that can directly impact their lives.

“The Health and Wellbeing Festival is a fun opportunity to bring that right into the heart of the community. The whole day is free too, so it is a great chance to have some family time without breaking the bank.”

The festival is now in its fourth year. Credit: Cumberland Council

There will also be organisations in attendance that can help with financial issues, loneliness and mental and physical wellbeing.

The Health and Wellbeing Festival is sponsored by the Box Encapsulation Plant (BEP) project at Sellafield.

Catherine Melvin, Project Wellbeing Advisor at BEP, said: “This is the third year that we have been involved in the festival and we’re hugely proud of the work we do.

“Everyone was blown away by last year’s success so we are excited for what this year will bring! We have increased our commitment in a number of ways and are confident that it will have direct impact on the number of people we can help as a result.

“From a project perspective, our people are fundamental to our success but what we do can be a challenge. Being so closely involved with the partnership means we have a complete set of tools and the knowledge to support the health and wellbeing of our people when they need it.”

