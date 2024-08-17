A community has turned out to celebrate a tradition dating back hundreds of years with a day of pageantry.

Saturday 17 August marked the last day of the Riding of Marches in Sanquhar, in Dumfries and Galloway, when the town recreates the tradition of protecting their boundaries on horseback.

The town was busy as people came from far and wide to enjoy watching the spectacle and celebrate its history.

Ian Nisbet, chair of Sanquhar March Riding Association, said: "It's really important for the community as a whole.

"This is the largest event that we have here in Sanquhar as a tradition, and it forms a community spirit. We all come together, we put the events on for everybody and the community, not just in Sanquhar, but those in the surrounding areas. And we also have people visit from farther afield as well.

"It also brings a lot of people to Sanquhar and they also celebrate in the history of Sanquhar with us and also get to see what a great place is to be."

Lucy Gallacher was crowned as queen. Credit: ITV Border

The event also saw the crowning of this year's queen, Lucy Gallacher.

She said: "It means a lot. I was elected by my fellow pupils at school and it's just really I'm just really proud to represent them here.

"It's nerve wracking, but I feel a lot better now that it's over. Just excitement now to enjoy the rest of the day."

