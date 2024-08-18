A number of people have been arrested following disorder at the Cumbrian football derby in Carlisle.

Carlisle United got their first win of the season against Barrow at Brunton Park on Saturday 17 August.

Cumbria Police said the majority of supporters enjoyed the match responsibly but a number of people were "intent on causing disorder."

A dispersal order had been put in place in Carlisle City Centre to help officers deal with anti-social behaviour.

Chief Superintendent Matt Kennerley said “Although the vast majority of supporters from both clubs enjoyed the match responsibly, we did see a number of individuals intent on causing disorder after the match.

“Both sets of fans were escorted from Brunton Park into the town centre by specialist officers, our dog unit and police horses, with the Barrow fans escorted to the train station.

“We have seen a number of young people grouping after the match engaging in anti-social behaviour.

“We understand supporters passion for the game however incidents of disorder and violent behaviour will not be tolerated and we will take action against those engaged in that behaviour.”

