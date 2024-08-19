Jake Loy has been sentenced to four years and eight months detention after killing three friends in a crash on the A711 near Dumfries in March 2022.

Loy pleaded guilty to a charge of causing the death of the three boys by dangerous driving earlier this year.At the High Court in Glasgow Loy was disqualified from driving for eight years and banned from the road until passing an extended driving test is passed.

Judge Lord Harrower said that “no sentence can alleviate the anguish” of victim’s families.

The court heard that 19-year-old Loy was speeding in his Honda Civic when he lost control and crashed into another car.

He was driving on a provisional licence, carrying three friends in the car at the time of the crash, who all died at the scene.

