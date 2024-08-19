Mountain rescue teams in the Lake District are warning people to think and take care before heading out on the fells.

The number of callouts volunteers have attended is up by ten per cent so far this year and they say many incidents could be avoided if hikers were better prepared.

Richard Warren, from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said: "The Lake District is very popular, even on a day like today windy and miserly, numbers of visitors going up the mountains is incredible.

"As a consequence numbers of feet on the fell equals number of incidents and accidents."

Mr Warren added that one of the "big problems" teams have is the pressure of people going to Scafell pike.

He said: "It's a bucket list mountain and the pressure is on not just Wasdale Mountain Rescue team who look after Scafell Pike, but Keswick, Langdale and all the teams around that mountain are impacted by the numbers of call outs.

"The number of call outs of Wasdale alone, over half of them are on Scorfell pike, and of those half, nearly two thirds are people lost and missing".

Adventure Smart

Mountain Rescue teams are asking people to be 'Adventure Smart' before they head out.

Their Adventure Smart campaign asks three questions - Do I have the skills? Have I checked the weather? Have I got the equiptment?

Do I have the skills?

Whether it’s mountain biking, hikinh up a mountain or paddle bording, people should consider if they have the skills for what they're doing.

Have I checked the weather?

If the cloud's down, people need to think about whether they want to go up there when there’s no visibility or take a lower route.

Have I got the equiptment?

Gear and smart technology has overtaken maps and compasses, but it drains phone batteries, so people are advised to take a power bank.

Stay together

The other advice that Mr Warren says is "really critical" is to stay together as a group.

He warned "people split up, get lost and the weakest members of the group have to call 999 - if they've got a signal, if they’ve got a phone."

