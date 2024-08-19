Scottish curling team win Baden Masters in Switzerland

Team Mouat have started their curling season with becoming Scotland's first winners of the Baden Masters.

Team captain Bruce Mouat, lead his team of Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan through the knockout stages as the only unbeaten team.

Athletes Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan - all from Dumfries and Galloway - were amongst 20 world class teams with athletes from 11 countries.

The final against Switzerland's Team Schwaller went to the final stone, which saw the Scottish team claim a nail-biting 7-6 victory.

Bruce Mouat, Baden Masters winner, said: “It was a very tight final, however, that only made it all the better that we managed to fight back again to get the win.”

Mouat added: “I think we’ve been here five plus times maybe and not always performed that well, but this time it felt like a really good event for us.

“The ice suited us really well and the boys and I played really well throughout the event. It was really pleasing to have no blemishes and win every match.

“Last year we won our first two events as well and it’s nice to win another one this year to start off our season.

“Hopefully that can continue into next week when we’re playing our home event at the NCA.”

Mouat and his team are expected to be contenders at the National Curling Academy, as they look to defend their Euro Series title in Stirling next weekend.

“It’s a very important season for us,” said Mouat.

“We’re obviously trying to prove ourselves, so getting a win at the start obviously helps with that and we’re going to look to build on this going forward.

“The semi-final (against Team Whyte) was pretty tense and the sixth end there was very important.

“It’s obviously very important for both of us to start off the season well and a lot of key shots needed a lot of discussion at that end, so I’m not surprised that the tempo and pace of the game started to slow down.”

