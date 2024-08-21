Power workers at Sellafield have accepted an increased pay offer after 15 days of industrial action earlier this month.

Up to 40 Unite union members, employed by PX Limited, took part in 15 days of industrial action short of strikes from 1 August 2024.

The union members work at the Fellside Combined Heat and Power plant which provides electricity and steam to Sellafield.

They accepted a pay rise of between 6% and 7.5% starting from May 2024.

In previous pay discussions, the offers varied between 3% and 4.5%. The workers undertake a range of roles including shift managers, operators, electrical and instrumentation technicians and administrators.

Unite said it would now be working to sign a recognition agreement with the company.

