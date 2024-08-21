Scottish Borders Olympian Scott Brash says he hopes to win more gold medals after describing his performance in Paris as the "best feeling in the world".

Scott Brash MBE, 38, from Peebles, won gold for Team GB in the equestrian team event at the Paris 2024 games.

The Peebles athlete also won gold 12 years ago in the same event at the 2012 Olympics in London.

The rider believes he'll never experience a more important round than the one in Versailles, Paris.

The Peebles-born star began his love for equestrian at Tweeddale Pony Club. Credit: PA Images

He said: "It's a pretty special feeling when we came through the finish knowing that we achieved another gold.

"Versailles was an amazing sitting for the equestrian part of the Olympics in Paris and I think standing in that arena with the horse, of course you're in there to be focused and be on the job.

"But there's still moments where you soak it in, and I'll think I'll always remember those, walking round in the prize giving knowing you've won, there's no better feeling in the world.

"Money can't buy feeling, it happens very rarely in your lifetime, so I think you try to cherish that moment and think about it. That'll be a memory that will live with me forever."

Scott has now competed in three olympics: London 2012, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. Despite enjoying the Tokyo games, Scott says it was difficult without any audiences because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "Tokyo was very different. The facility for the horses in Tokyo was absolutely amazing, it was really incredible but there was no audience because of covid.

"London was absolutely incredible - there's no words to describe London. It was really amazing, the crowd was absolutely behind us all the whole way. I think London was very unique."

The Peebles-born star began his love for equestrian at Tweeddale Pony Club. He said: "I have many great memories. I think that's where the bug for the love of ponies started.

"I fell off so many times. Horses are incredible animals and we can learn so much from them.

"For every sort of fall off or every bad moment, we can learn from one of these situations and it can make us a better rider."

Scott hopes to continue winning gold medals for Team GB for many years to come. He said: "Our sport is very unique in that sense. Men and women compete in the same equal playing field as well as staying fit and healthy, we can do this sport for many years.

"Now don't get me wrong, I don't see myself riding at 64, but I hope there's many more years for us. It's what I love, it's my passion, I love the horses and working with them.

"I'm not that good at anything else so I hope I can stay doing it for a good bit longer."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...