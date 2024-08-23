RAAC roof replacement works of the Sands Centre auditorium will start next month, costing up to £2.5m.

Parts of The Sands Centre Auditorium, in Carlisle, were temporarily closed last year after an assessment found Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete, known as RAAC, in the auditorium of the events centre.

The £2.5m has been secured within existing council capital budgets and the works are expected to be completed by spring 2025.

A recommendation to replace the RAAC panels in the auditorium roof was put forward after specialist engineers carried out a detailed structural assessment last year.

The assessment occurred following the change in guidance from the previous government's guidance on the use of RAAC in buildings.

The construction phase will begin in September after Cumberland Council appointed Cubby Construction Ltd, a Carlisle-based contractor, following the agreement of a design for the replacement of RAAC panels.

Internal improvements to the auditorium will also take place, including imporvements to seating and upgrades to the back-of-house facilities.

Cllr Mark Fryer, Leader of Cumberland Council, says it is "fantastic that this project is entering its next phase".

He said: “This is an essential investment in one of the region’s premier entertainment venues and once completed will see the return of an improved venue for our residents, businesses and visitors."

GLL, who manages the venue on the council's behalf, moved their classical concert programme to the sports hall within The Sands after the closure of the auditorium last year.

The day-to-day running of the main leisure centre will not be impacted by the works.

The new main Sands Centre building’s leisure provision is unaffected, which includes the pools, gym, studios and sports hall.

A Spokesperson for GLL said: "We are excited that the works are now progressing to the construction phase and can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the venue in Spring 2025.

"We look forward to working with Cumberland Council and Cubby Construction Ltd to establish a reopening date and hosting top-class entertainment in Carlisle once again.

