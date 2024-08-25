Play Brightcove video

Barnaby Papadopulos went along to the festival outside Dumfries

A celebration of all things Japan has been held in Dumfries and Galloway with visitors able to experience culture, music, and history from the country on the other side of the world.

There was also sport on offer, with sumo, archery and karate displays and talks on matters including football in Japan.

Organised by JETAA Scotland, an association of teachers with prior experience working in Japan, it was held at Shambellie House, a creative centre outside the village of New Abbey near Dumfries. Funding for the festival was partially provided by the Japanese Consulate in Edinburgh.

"Japanese culture is amazing," said Zeljka Letica, who organised the festival. "It's elegant, it's pleasing, it's varied. There are multifacets of its culture and beauty."

She added: "We hope this will lay the foundations for future Japanese festivals in Dumfries and Galloway.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for cultural exchange and to remember that both Scottish and Japanese culture have a lot to offer each other with strong historical and economic ties."

Sumo wrestling took place on Saturday. Credit: Clan Sumo Scotland

A number of organisations attending wanted to bring their love of Japanese culture to a wider audience. On Saturday there was Sumo wrestling, hosted by Clan Sumo Scotland, who believe their sport is on the rise in the country.

Along with sporting action and traditional music recital, attendees had the chance to practice calligraphy, and learn about tiny bonsai trees.

"Working with trees, handling trees, and having your influence put into a tree such as bonsai is extremely good for calming yourself," said Jordan Kelly of the Scottish Bonsai Association, who credits it with improving mental health.

"It brings yourself into feeling a little bit more secure."

In a statement released ahead of the festival event Ann Hill, the Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees of Shambellie House, said “Shambellie has the wonderful opportunity to host this special event and bring the colour and culture of Japan to Dumfries and Galloway.

"We all look forward to learning about and sampling the beauty and history of Japanese culture.”

