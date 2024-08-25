The 2024 Keswick Show has been cancelled due to bad weather, its organisers have announced.

In a statement, organisers say they made the decision with "sincere regret and sadness."

"We have explored every possible option to continue but sadly the weather has been extremely unkind to us.

"We have a responsibility to our generous landowners who allow us the use of the field and to our traders whom we would not be able to guarantee the safety of their vehicles or property.

"Our free car parking field is waterlogged, the marquees blew down and we got them put back up but sadly we are beaten with more rain to come."

The show has been held for over a hundred years, with the first event believed to have been held in 1860. Held on each August bank holiday, it can attract up to 10,000 visitors who come to watch sheepdog trials and view agricultural events.

It's also the home to traditional Cumberland and Westmorland Wrestling, and a fell race.

Organisers say the race will still go ahead, and are encouraging participants to get to the show field by 2PM to take part.

It's not the first time the show has been cancelled due to the weather. Officials say they are confident the show will return next year.

"We are not beaten; we will step up and work towards a Great Show for 2025," they said.

