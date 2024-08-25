Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash which occurred in West Cumbria.

Emergency services were called to the A595 in the Wood Hall area, near Cockermouth at the junction for Bridekirk, on the afternoon of Wednesday 7 August 2024.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened shortly before 3.45pm between a red Citroen Berlingo van and a BMW motorcycle.

The rider of the BMW motorcycle, a man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.Anyone who witnessed the incident and has information which could help the investigation is being urged to contact police.

