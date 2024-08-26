Cumbria Police have warned parents about the risk of fires after the Fire and Rescue Service received several reports over the weekend.

Carlisle East Fire Station was called a number of times in response to fires being started in Currock and Upperby on 24 August 2024.

Carlisle Police have issued a caution to parents on social media.

In a statement, they said: "Acts of setting fires, regardless of the location carry a high risk of causing harm to those carrying out the acts and members of the public.

"As such the offence of arson carries a substantial sentence in the courts.

"Officers from your local Neighbourhood teams will be out in these areas in marked vehicles and plain clothes to provide reassurance to local residents.

"When identified those responsible face substantial sanctions and we will look to work with partners such as Riverside Group to deliver a lasting disruption to any criminality identified.

"Parents, if your child is returning home smelling of smoke you must have a conversation around the risk associated with this behaviour before your child's actions impact you or worse."

