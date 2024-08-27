Man dies while walking in the Lake District despite mountain rescue operation

A man has died while walking on a fell in the Lake District.

A passing hiker at Taylorgill Force Waterfall called the emergency services after hearing calls for help from a man who was performing CPR to his father-in-law at around 18:21pm on 24 August 2024.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team attended the incident alongside Great North Air Ambulance Service and the coastguard helicopter.

Arriving at the scene was a Helimed 58 and a helicopter, however, both were unable to land due to the poor weather conditions.

The location of the incident with its difficult terrain made the response a "technically complex recovery", Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said.

The rescue attempt took up to six hours involving 27 rescue volunteers operating at the Taylorgill Force Waterfall.

In a social media post, the team said: "The Keswick team arrived but despite their best efforts, they could not save the man.

"The casualty location was on steep and difficult terrain so a coastguard helicopter was requested, but again due to weather conditions the coastguard could not assist. A long and a technically complex recovery of the man proceeded.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the man's family and friends, and in particular with the man's son-in-law who was performing the initial CPR."

