Jedburgh Pool has been saved from closure after being granted £40,000 to continue serving the local community.

Jedburgh Leisure Facilities Trust (JLFT), who runs the swimming pool, says the Jedburgh Pool was at risk of closure due to the 'huge' increase in energy costs and the 'outstanding' debt.

Scottish Borders Council has funded the £40,000 from financial reserves. However, the Council has asked for future oversight on the financial plans operated by the Jedburgh Leisure Facilities Trust to ensure its long term future.

Before the Council meeting on 29 August 2024, a crowdfunding page was set up to raise £20,000 in the hope to keep the facility open - locals banded together to raise more than £6,000.

The Trust said the pool would have to close immediately without emergency cash from the Council, on 27 August 2024.

Credit: ITV Border

Billy Robson, manager at Jedburgh Pool, says despite the financial struggles there is high interest in using the community pool.

He said: "Footfall is high. We are very lucky we've got a big waiting list for our lessons which as you can see we are full up tonight and we've got another 37 waiting. Everyday theres folk wanting in so we are chockablock."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...