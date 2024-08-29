Scottish Borders receives Scotland's first drone medical delivery

For the first time drones are being used to deliver laboratory samples between NHS Scotland health boards, taking as little as 35 minutes.

Melrose was the first location to receive a medical drone delivery in Scotland, travelling from Edinburgh, a delivery service which could take up to five hours on the road.

The £7m UK Government project, named Project CAELUS, aims to be a pioneering move in how medical supplies are sent to remote locations across Scotland.

Mike Kane, Minister for Aviation and Maritime, claims it could be a "technological revolution".

“I want to help all players in the industry across the country to embrace these innovative solutions that enhance regional connectivity and pave the way for a more sustainable future.”

Aberdeen International Airport has led the drone trials across Scotland. Andy Cliffe, CEO of AGS Airports, says Project CAELUS can benefit health services across Scotland.

He said: "It can mobilise and drive change for the better. Fostering innovation is one of the ways we can achieve this and through Project CAELUS we have a real opportunity to revolutionise the way in which healthcare services are delivered across Scotland.”

NHS bosses say the use of drones could allow for same day diagnosis and treatment.

The trial will now continue before the findings are presented to the NHS and the government.

