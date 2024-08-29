Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's reporter Isla Todd accompanied Megan Langdell on her reunion with the spitfire she helped build for World War Two.

A 100-year-old wartime factory worker has been reunited with the spitfire plane that she helped build.

Megan Langdell, 100, is one of the few women still alive who helped build spitfires during World War Two. Before the war she crafted chairs and bus seats.

The 100-year-old visited the Dumfries and Galloway Aviation Museum to see the aeroplane on display, which was restored in 2017.

Megan said: "I was nine years in one firm where they did the exhausts.

"We had two parts of metal for the exhaust and we had to self-weld together - and we had to get it perfect because it was someone's life.

Celebrating her 100th birthday this year, Megan received a birthday card from King Charles. Credit: ITV Border.

Mklla was the name of the spitfire Megan helped create. The aeroplane was lost in a training accident in Loch Doon, East Ayrshire, on 25 October 1941.

She said: "I'm passionate about it, I always have been.

"They have a show every year in Moffat and the planes go over, and then the spitfires go over, I always say 'that's my boy'."

Reminiscing on her time in the factory, Megan added: "Where I worked was a huge factory.

"Every welder has two bottles of chemical, and one of the bottles started swelling, and they shouted 'get out, get out' and we had to run like wild horses."

"There was workers playtime where we could always choose a song to be played, and there was more welding done in that half hour, than any other time. We were all welding and singing.

"I loved it, i really loved it, like I always say everyone has a gift, and welding is mine."

