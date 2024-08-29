Windermere Waterbird exhibition explores the area's aviation history

Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's Alice Neil went along to the opening of the Wings over Windermere Exhibition.

A new exhibition has opened in Windermere, highlighting the key role the area played in aviation history.

It tells the story of how England's largest lake came to be home to Britain's first hydro-planes.

Waterbird took off from Windermere in 1911, becoming the first seaplane to successfully take off and land on water.

It led the way for hydro-aeroplanes, putting Cumbria at the centre of British naval aviation.

Its history is now being displayed in the heart of its hometown.

Anne Hughes from The Lakes Flying Company said: "All of the stories of Waterbid are linked with Windermere.

"We're very keen that local people and local school children find out about the little story of this remarkable aircraft that was built in 1911 and was the first of its kind to fly in Britain and the empire."

Lakes MP Tim Farron opened the exhibition at Windermere library and said: "Windermere Library is a beautiful and very central location in Windermere town.

"Very occasionally it rains in the Lake District and you might decide that a day on the fells could be replaced by a day exploring our heritage here.

"So spending time here in Windermere library, not just looking at the Wings over Windermere exhibition but right next door the Auschwitz to Ambleside exhibition which tells the story of the Windermere Children is a wonderfully moving and inspirational thing to do."

The new exhibition is the first permanent display recording the role the area played in the development of aeroplanes.

It is located next to the From Auschwitz to Ambleside exhibition which tells the story of the 300 child Holocaust survivors who came to the Lake District after liberation from the Nazi regime.

Trevor Avery, Director of the Lake District Holocaust Project said: "When I began the project about Holocaust survivor children, people said 'Why here?' and I would say it's because of the first flying boat factory on Windermere.

"I would go back all the way to 1909 to Edward Wakefield from Kendal.

"There's a chronology that links 1909 all the way to 1945 and all the way to the present day."

