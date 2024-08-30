Cumbria Police has welcomed a jail sentence for a man from Carlisle who encouraged violence against officers online.

Stuart Burns, 41, of Briar Bank, Carlisle, has been found guilty of two offences under Section 127 of the Communications Act, appearing at North Cumbria Magistrates Court on 29 August 2024.

Posting on social media between 2 August and 6 August 2024, the court heard how Burns encouraged people to act violently towards the police, including the destruction of police vehicles and equipment relating to potential planned disorder.

Burns was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison.

Chief Superintendent Carl Patrick said "officers should not come to work with the fear of being assaulted".

He said: "This sentence makes clear those inciting violence online will face the consequences. Burns encouraged people to target the police.

“Our officers should not come to work with the fear of being assaulted and the majority of the public understand this and show respect to the police as they go about their important work to keep people safe.

“Targeting officers not only has a significant impact on the officers concerned and their families, but this means they are removed from the frontline work. Targeting vehicles, putting strain on our ability to respond to emergency incidents, when people are in need.

“Where there is evidence of people inciting hatred or promoting violence on our streets, our officers will not hesitate to take action.”

