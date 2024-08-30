Dumfries Paralympian Nathan Macqueen heads into round of 16 archery event

Dumfries Paralympian Nathan Macqueen has progressed through to the next round of the men's individual open event after finishing sixth at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Nathan Macqueen, 33, who represents ParalympicsGB in archery, has qualified for the round of 16, facing Slovakia's Martin Doric on Friday 30 August 2024.

Nathan after qualifying said he was "relieved it was finished". He added: "I was just so nervous which is a bit mad because I do this all the time. I've just been waiting around today so to get it over with is a relief, I can just go and sleep now."

The 33-year-old qualified with a season's best score of 696.

Upon competing in the next round of the compound men's open event, he said: "It's the biggest crowd that any of us have shot in front of. It's going to be pretty special. And to have the family out there is going to be pretty cool. I'm just going to go and do my best."

