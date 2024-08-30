International performers have paraded the streets of Dumfries in their final stop of their Scottish tour which included performing for King Charles.

In their fifth visit to the town, the Pipes and Drums of Canada performed to locals on the streets of Dumfries on 30 August 2024.

Around 22 pipers, six drummers, seven colour guards and 41 supporters of their parade set off along the High Street from the Loreburn Centre, heading towards the Plainstaines.

The Canadian band has performed around the world, making its first tour of Scotland in 1979.

The Provost of Dumfries Councillor Maureen Johnstone welcomed the band led by Pipe Major Chris MacDougald. Credit: ITV Border.

The band has performed in events such as the Braemar Gathering, Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade, and the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The Pipes and Drums of Canada was founded in 1974 under the direction of Senior Pipe Major Ross Baxter, of the Collingwood Legion Pipe Band.

He wanted the band to travel across the world showcasing Canada, Ontario and the Royal Canadian Legion.

Collingwood remains at the centre of the band, but over the years, pipers and drummers from other provinces of Canada have joined it.

Cllr Maureen Johnston said: “I will be delighted to welcome The Pipes and Drums of Canada back to Dumfries. Previous visits have certainly been a highlight in terms of music and colourful spectacle.

"It will be a pleasure for the town of Dumfries to host our Canadian visitors and I urge as many people as possible to come and welcome them back once more with the spirit of Guid Nychburris sounding a clear welcome.”

Their 2024 tour has included performances in Stirling, Scone Palace, Dunfermline, Pitlochry, Balmoral, Blairgowrie, Oban and Dumfries.

