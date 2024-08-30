Borders MSP Christine Grahame says the SNP took their "eye off the ball" as the party meets for the first time since the general election.

The party has met in Edinburgh for its first conference since the election loss which saw their MPs reduce from 48 in 2019 to just nine in 2024.

The first day of the conference opened with a behind-closed-doors dissection led by First Minister John Swinney, nearly two months after the general election on 4 July 2024.

The party had their share of the vote drop by 15% while Labour saw an increase of nearly 17%.

MSP Christine Grahame, for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, says the party went down "rabbit holes".

She said: "We took our eye off the ball. We didn't focus on the issues that I want us to focus on: housing, education and health. We went down some rabbits hole on issues we shouldn't have touched, I did voice my concerns at the time. I hate to say it but I was proved right.

"My particular issue is housing, I want to see some creative work to provide social housing across the Borders where it's much needed.

"I'd like to see us building social houses in the Borders and that's what I will be banging on about in the coming years."

The conference comes after the Scottish Government scrapped its target to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030. Despite this, ministers insist the Government is still committed to reaching net zero by 2045.

South Scotland MSP Emma Harper says Swinney is "absolutely the way forward".

She said: "I think John Swinney is fantastic, he knows how to engage and he's been around a long time.

"John's experience speaks volumes and hearing him today he was listening to the members, so that's absolutely the way forward for us."

Former MP Callum Kerr for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk says the "poor election" is partly due to Scottish people wanting to "get rid of the Tories".

He said: "We've been in government for 17 years, some people are not happy with our record. A really challenging environment where let's be honest, everyone fundamentally wanted to get rid of the Tories.

"That was the message of change that cut through from Labour and it was really hard in that context for the SNP to have a great election, although it's fair to say we had a poor election.

"We need to get back to ensuring the people that we believe in their priorities, that we're delivering a competent government.

"Where we're making a difference, we get that message across. There's huge things we're doing, making a difference, but they're kind of 'thanked and banked' as the phrase John Swinney used.

"There's one thing that we clearly need to have and that's a proper independent strategy going into 2026."

