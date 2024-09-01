Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson leaves club

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has left the club with immediate effect.

Carlisle-born Simpson had managed the Blues since February 2022 and oversaw their promotion to League One that same season. But the club was relegated again the following season.

A club statement was released by CUFC last night (Saturday 31 August) which confirmed Simpson had departed the club, alongside Gavin Skelton, Billy Barr, and Jake Simpson.

It followed a 2 - 1 defeat at Brunton Park by Tranmere Rovers. This season the team have lost three of the four games this season, which sparked rumours Simpson would leave the club.

Last season the Blues were relegated to League Two after losing nine of their final 10 home games - and drew the other.

In a statement, the club said: "Everyone at the club would like to thank Paul and his staff for their efforts during their time at Brunton Park.

"A further update will be provided early next week."

