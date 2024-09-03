Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's Kieran Macfadzean spoke to Carlisle United owner Tom Piatak after he made the decision to sack Paul Simpson as manager.

Carlisle United owner Tom Piatak says he sacked former manager Paul Simpson with the aim "to save the season" as they look to bounce back to League One football.

A club statement released by CUFC confirmed that Simpson departed the club following their 2-1 home defeat against Tranmere Rovers on 31 August 2024.

The decision was announced after the Blues lost three out of their four opening league games of this season.

Carlisle-born Paul Simpson, 58, started their 23-24 football campaign off the back of League One relegation which saw his team lose nine out of their final 10 home games last season.

Owner Tom Piatak, who bought the club in November 2023, says the club needs to "do a complete reset" to get their League Two campaign back on track.

He said: "It was my decision. I did consult with others, but it was my decision, and the reason was the results weren't there. We we didn't have the greatest season last year, I've stood by Paul and said, 'we didn't have all the resources that we needed and we're going to do that over the summer during the close season'. We did that.

"We brought in some talented players here, and to start the season with one win and three losses, it's below our metrics. It's below where we wanted to be and it was not meeting our expectations. It's a results driven business.

"The decision was timing. It was do we wait? And I did not see enough improvement in those first four matches that I thought we were going to be able to pull out of this."

Simpson first managed the club between 2003 and 2006, winning promotion from the National League to League One in successive seasons.

Simpson returned to Carlisle to steer them away from League Two relegation in 2022. After confirming the club's League Two status before the end of the season, he signed a new contract committing his future to the club.

Simpson's Blues went on to finish in the play-offs of League Two the following season. Carlisle United went on to win the play-off final against Stockport County on penalties, after the game finished 1-1 in 90 minutes, at Wembley on 28 May 2023.

Piatak says Simpson's legacy is cemented in the club's history despite his sacking.

He said: "I respect the hell out of him. His family is fantastic. He's an icon here, and what he's done here has been phenomenal. But just sometimes a change is needed.

"As much as I respect him, that's kind of where we were, with a one win out of four start, a change was necessary."

The American businessman believes promotion is still the aim despite their difficult start to the season.

As the club begins their search for their next first-team manager, he said: "I'm looking for somebody who is energetic, enthusiastic, experienced, can relate with the players, understands tactics, plays aggressively and their responsibility is match to match.

"All their focusing on is how do they win that next match and how to do they get there."

