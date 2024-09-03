Dumfries Paralympian Nathan Macqueen wins gold in archery

Dumfries Paralympian Nathan Macqueen has won gold for ParalympicsGB in the mixed Paralympic archery.

Nathan Macqueen, 33, who represents Great Britain in archery, partnered with Jodie Grinham in the mixed team compound competition to beat Iran 155-151 in the final on 2 September 2024.

After claiming victory, Nathan said: “It’s pure relief. This is my third games and I hadn’t medalled. We are both parents now and there is a lot of sacrifice being a high-performance athlete, being away from your children.

"They are the hardest bits but this has made it all worth it, I can give my wee boy a medal.”

His welsh teammate, Jodie Grinham, has been competing while seven months pregnant.

Nathan also competed in the men's individual compound event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. He lost 143-142 in the quarter-finals by American Matt Stutzman.

