Scottish Borders Paralympian Sammi Kinghorn has secured her second sliver medal of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The 28-year-old, from Gordon, clocked up three minutes and 16.1 seconds at Stade de France in the women's T54 1500 metres.

The wheelchair racer finished 2.91 seconds behind the new Paralympic record set by Swiss gold medalist Catherine Debrunner.

Kinghorn won Great Britain's first athletics medal of the games by finishing second in the T53 800m on 1 September 2024.

Before Paris 2024, the Gordon-born athlete won two medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games, claiming a bronze medal in the T53 100m and a sliver medal in T53 400m.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...