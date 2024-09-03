Play Brightcove video

A tightly contested sprint to the finish line marks the end of the Tour of Britain's first stage in Kelso.

Thousands watch on as Paul Magnier won the first stage of cycling's Tour of Britain after sprinting to finish line across Kelso's cobbled streets.

Eighteen of the world’s top cycling teams have been taking part in the first race day of the Tour of Britain, riding more than 110 miles across the Scottish Borders on 3 September 2024.

Scottish Borders riders Oscar Olney, from Kelso, and Callum Thornley, from Peebles, respectively finished 27th and 95th out of 108 cyclists. Thornley also claimed 20 points for winning the first King of the Mountain battle.

Callum Thornley claims 20 points as a result of winning King of the Mountain. Credit: ITV Border.

Magnier, riding for Soudal Quick-Step, won his sixth race of the year in his first season involved in the men's WorldTour. The 20-year-old will start at the front of the race in stage two of the event from Darlington to Redcar, 4 September 2024.

The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men involves six stages: stage one from Kelso to Kelso, 3 September, stage two from Darlington to Redcar, 4 September, stage three from Sheffield to Barnsley, 5 September, Derby to Newark-on-Trent, 6 September, Northampton to Northampton, 7 September and Lowestoft to Felixstowe, 8 September 2024.

