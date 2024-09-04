'A very special station' - Improvement works officially opened at train station

Work that saw a new footbridge and lifts installed at Dumfries Station has been officially opened.

The £3.6 million project was officially opened with representatives from Network Rail, ScotRail, Transport Scotland and members of the local community.

The footbridge was installed in April to improve accessibility for wheelchair users and people with impaired mobility.

Jeremy Spence, route delivery director, Network Rail, said: “Dumfries is a very special station, and so in keeping with that, the footbridge we have installed here is a bit different to ones we have elsewhere.

The footbridge was installed in April. Credit: Network Rail

"It includes a saltire design on the bridge parapet and curved detail on the bridge deck as a nod to the original bridge at the station.

“Open railings on the staircase and a sandstone cladding on the lift towers also complement the station’s features. We are very proud to complete this project which provides modern accessibility improvements while celebrating Dumfries’s heritage.

“By making rail travel more accessible for more people, we can encourage more passengers to use public transport and hopefully more people in and around Dumfries to travel by train.”

