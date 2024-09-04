Stranraer begin looking to the future following Scott Agnew's departure

Stranraer Chairman Iain Dougan has started the recruitment process for a new manager following the departure of Scott Agnew.

Agnew handed in his resignation following the Blues' 2-0 defeat away to Bonnyrigg Rose.

Last season Agnew kept Stranraer in the SPFL following their play-off final victory against Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

Speaking to ITV Border, Stranraer Chairman Iain Dougan explained his feelings following the departure of Agnew.

He said: "I was very disappointed. Pre-season we thought we had strengthened and the feel good factor was there again.

"We survived against East Kilbride, it was a momentous day, obviously we didn’t want to be in that position but the season ticket sales were up and local sponsorship was up.

"Even in the League Cup results and performances were decent. The first few league games we lost by the odd goal but we were competing."

Stranraer will be hoping they avoid another relegation play-off this season. Credit: ITV Border

The Blues Chairman explained the reasoning behind Agnew's decision.

He said: “On Saturday we lost to Bonnyrigg Rose and dominated possession but it was the nature of the defeat, we never looked like getting back into it.

"Scott felt that a different voice in the dressing room and with a different philosophy."

The achievement Agnew will be most remembered for at Stair Park was that result against East Kilbride, with Dougan quick to heap praise on his sides former manager.

He said: "It was huge, it is well known that East Kilbride have a massive budget and they are able to sign players from leagues above them, something that is not open to us.

"Over the two legs thought I felt as though we were more of a team. I just can’t reiterate how important it was we stayed in."

And when asked what qualities the next manager of Stranraer will have the answer is clear.

He said: "Someone to have us at the other end of the table. Knowing the game and being able to work with what they have got and trying to get a pattern of play that actually works for us.

"Scott touched upon it but we are great between both boxes but you have to stop the ball going in one end and you have to put it in at the other. It is about taking chances and stop making the same mistakes."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...