ITV Border's Kieran Macfadzean visited the Scottish division to see them train in the Galloway Forest.

Four hundred Scottish soldiers manning 40 patrol vehicles have completed their intensive training exercise in Galloway Forest.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland, the Scottish division of the British Army, spent up to three days in the forest, near Newton Stewart, as part of a larger two-week operation known as 'Hector's Storm'. The two-week course has also involved camps in England and Wales.

Lt Col Gordon Muir, Commanding Officer, believes it has been a useful training programme in Galloway Forest. He said: "So we've had just sort of three days of proper training in some pretty demanding terrain, which has been really really useful for the team.

"And I think one that they've pretty much enjoyed - apart from a few incidents of getting up to their waist and deeper in bogs and everything else - they've generally enjoyed it."

The Scottish division brought vehicles such as the 7.5-ton Foxhound.

The soldiers have been engaging in rural combat and survival exercises, as well as having to sleep outdoors and live off rations.

Galloway Forest has been marked an ideal training ground due to its dense woodlands and challenging terrain, ensuring they are well-prepared for deployment in a variety of environments abroad.

