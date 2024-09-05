Representing Border Thursday 5th September
Fiscal Fallout - The First Minister is under pressure after ditching a manifesto commitment to provide free school meals for all primary children. What impact will the Government's agenda have in the South of Scotland and what do local MSPs make of the spending cuts? We ask our panel. And with the Greens indicating they will vote against the Scottish budget, can the SNP get it through Parliament?
