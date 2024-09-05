Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service has donated equipment to a fire brigade in Malawi to help their firefighting efforts.

The service, in Penrith, has provided a Volvo FL6 Fire Appliance vehicle to the Blantyre City Council Fire Brigade more than five thousand miles away.

The vehicle is currently being transported with a fire hose, firefight personal protective equipment and branch pipes.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue have been connected to the South East African country throughout the years, with the respective fire services organising visits.

The organisation decided to donate the Volvo after introducing six new Scania fire appliances to Cumbria last year. The donation was agreed by the service and approved by Cumbria's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Owen McCarney, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager, said: “This contribution reflects our commitment to international collaboration and supporting communities in need.

"The fire appliance, which has served Cumbria faithfully for many years, will now play a vital role in enhancing the firefighting capabilities of our colleagues in Malawi.

“We hope that this donation will significantly improve emergency response services in Malawi, helping to protect lives and property. Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service is honoured to make a difference beyond our national borders.”

David Allen, Cumbria Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, believes the donation is a "fantastic opportunity" to strengthen international ties.

He said: “The Volvo still has plenty of life left in it yet, so I was delighted to agree to it being sent to Malawi.

“I wish the fire service in Malawi all the best with their new appliance, I hope it serves them as well as it served Cumbria and hope that we can continue to build on our international collaboration.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...