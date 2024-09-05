Cumbria's Paralympian Anna Nicholson has secured a bronze medal in the F35 shot put.

Anna Nicholson, 29, from Brampton, who has cerebral palsy, claims a career first Paralympic medal at the 2024 games in Paris.

The shot putter says it will take some time for the achievement to sink in. She said: "It feels absolutely amazing... It's worth all the hard work that I've put in for the past 10 years."

Credit: ParalympicsGB

The Brampton-born athlete won a bronze medal after putting in a throw of 9.44m in the Women's F35 shot put.

Nicholson previously competed at the Paralympic Tokyo Games in 2020, where she finished in sixth place.

She said: “Tokyo was a really hard year getting back in after training was so disrupted from Covid. The last three years, I've been on fire and training so hard. We looked at what all my weaknesses are and tried to pull that into my training.

"This year has been such a good year with PBs galore and I knew that if I went out and did what I could do then there was a chance of a medal.”

The 29-year-old competes in the F35 shot put classification which includes athletes with coordination impairments.

