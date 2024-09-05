Scottish Borders Paralympian Sammi Kinghorn says she feels 'absolutely mind blown' after claiming her first career gold medal.

Wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn, 28, from Melrose, has already won two sliver medals at the Paralympics in the T53 800m and T54 1500m.

Kinghorn won her first gold medal in a Paralympic record time of 15.64s in the T53 100m. Kinghorn said: “Honestly, I don't think I'm going to believe it until the medal is actually around my neck. I really wanted to give Catherine [Debrunner] a really good race.

"I beat her once this year, but she beat me every other time, but I knew our times were within a tenth of each other, so I just wanted to make sure that my start was really strong. I just can't believe that I've done that. It's honestly absolutely blowing my mind.”

Credit: ParalympicsGB

The Melrose-born athlete says she did not want to "celebrate too early" as she approached the finish line at the Stade de France.

She said: “I just wanted to make sure I'd actually won it. I didn't want to celebrate too early. I just wanted to definitely make sure that my name was at the top of that screen so it took a little moment to actually compose myself and go, ‘Oh my gosh, I've actually just done that.’”

The wheelchair racer became the first non-Chinese athlete to claim the title in the T53 100m since Tanni Grey-Thompson in Athens 20 years ago.

Kinghorn dedicated her gold medal win to her brother as he celebrated his birthday on 4 September 2024.

She said: "He's in the stadium. When I saw the dates come out, and I’d seen that it was his birthday the night of the 100, I thought the 100 is probably my best shot of winning. This one is definitely for my brother.”

Despite her Paris 2024 success, Kinghorn says she cannot "celebrate too much".

She said: “I've got my 400 tomorrow... But you know, Tokyo for me was so difficult because although it's an individual sport, I have a huge team around me and to not have my team, my family, and the crowds, it was incredibly difficult to win my first Paralympic medal without them there.

"So tonight, it's just so emotional for them to be there and to see me win my first Paralympic gold medal.”

Kinghorn will compete in the T53 400m final on 5 September 2024.

