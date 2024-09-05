Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's Lucy Anderson visits a grief cafe to find out how they support people with their bereavement.

A Scottish Borders widower says a grief cafe is helping him heal following the death of his wife.

Michael Champion has been attending a grief cafe, at the Buccleuch Arms, in St Boswells, to help him with his loss. The group aims to create a welcoming space for those navigating the emotions of grief.

The informal meets enable individuals to share memories, feelings, and experiences with people who are also dealing with the loss of their loved ones.

The space creates an alternative to counselling and therapy, offering another form of bereavement support.

Martin said: "I had nobody to talk about grief. I've made so many friends now, and it helps me on my journey. It doesn't help me to forget because it's always a presence on your mind every minute of the day.

"There's tears and laughter, it's not always about grief and it just elevates what we're feeling, bringing some hope that there is a way forward."

The group relies on the support of people who are experiencing similar emotions. The cafés are free to attend and home-baking, tray-bakes, tea, and coffee are all provided.

The bereavement groups now support more than fifty people across the Scottish Borders.

Shelagh Hogg lost her husband Bruce, twenty months ago, she describes the support group as a "lifeline".

She said: "I know other people have said the same. I don't know how I would have managed without it.

"It's time to just relax and not have that 'everything's okay' mask on, and if you get upset it's fine, everybody understands and there's no pressure.

"People's lives move on and you feel like your life comes to a total standstill. Having that space in time to able to say whatever you want to say and everything's private and confidential, it's a safe space for everybody.

"I kind of feel his presence, it's almost like a date with Bruce, that's how I've explained it to people before. It's time to be able to speak about him... it's time to reflect and just tell people about your person."

