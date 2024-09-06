Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's Matthew Taylor spoke to some of the bowlers to find out how it's benefited their health.

Cumbrian bowlers say local club are vital to their mental and physical health as they appeal for more members to sign up.

The Cumbria Indoor Bowls Club, in Carlisle, are appealing for more people to improve their health and start playing. The organisation's membership numbers have more than halved from a few thousands a few years ago, now to around 600 members.

Alan Causar, 85, says the friendship found at the club has helped him cope with the loss of his wife.

He said: "It's a godsend to me, it really is. I used to play a lot of golf but I can't do that now. I lost my wife seven years ago in June, that was a big loss.

Martin Kennedy, bowler and volunteer at Age UK, believes older people have been hesitant to get involved due to the stay at home habits which became prevalent during the pandemic.

He said: "We've found that based on our experience as an organisation that since Covid there's been a reluctance from older people to leave their homes, resulting in a loss of confidence and self-esteem.

"So by giving momentum to hopefully recruiting some new members, it may encourage people to come out and meet new friends in a social environment."

The not-for-profit organisation will be celebrating their 50 year anniversary next year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...