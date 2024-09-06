Scottish Borders Paralympian Sammi Kinghorn has secured her fourth medal of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, claiming silver in the T53 women's 400m.

The 28-year-old, from Melrose, completed the 400m wheelchair race in 53.45 seconds, nearly two seconds behind Swiss athlete Catherine Debrunner.

Coming towards the end of her phenomenal run in Paris 2024, Kinghorn says she's "absolutely buzzing" to secure four medals from four events.

She said: "It was a good race and I'm happy with the time as Catherine (Debrunner)'s PB is about two and a half seconds faster than mine so she was always going to be quick.

"I wanted to make sure that the silver was well and truly mine and I've done that.”

Credit: ParalympicsGB.

The wheelchair racer has won a gold in the T53 100m and two slivers in the T53 800m and T54 1500m.

The classification of T53 and T54 involves athletes who have spinal cord injuries.

Before Paris 2024, Kinghorn won two medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games, claiming a bronze medal in the T53 100m and a silver medal in T53 400m.

Kinghorn believes Paris has been her "best Games by far" in her career, she said: "I've done a lot better than I thought I would coming in. I did hope that I could come away with medals from each of my four events.

"The 1500m was a surprise, I probably could get fourth or squeeze a bronze in that so it's been a complete shock. And to win that gold last night was a real shock."

“I was still lying awake at 3am last night just buzzing with myself so this is great. I slept in until half 10 though. Last night was incredible for me, knowing that I had one last chance to come out and enjoy it,” she added.

Kinghorn is set to compete in her last event, the Women's 4x100m Universal Relay, on 6 September 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...